Apple Inc (AAPL.OQ)

Apple hit with trademark lawsuit over iPhone X 'animoji' feature NEW YORK A Japanese software company is suing Apple Inc in a U.S. court over the trademark for the term "animoji", alleging the U.S. technology company stole the name to use on a feature of its iPhone X.

Apple hit with trademark lawsuit over iPhone X "animoji" feature NEW YORK, Oct 20 A Japanese software company is suing Apple Inc in a U.S. court over the trademark for the term "animoji", alleging the U.S. technology company stole the name to use on a feature of its iPhone X.

Nikkei posts longest winning streak since 1961 on weaker yen, Abe hopes TOKYO, Oct 20 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for the 14th straight session on Friday to post its longest winning streak in over 50 years, as a weaker yen helped stocks recoup earlier losses.

Nikkei in reach of best run of daily gains since 1961 on weaker yen, Abe hopes TOKYO, Oct 20 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday in choppy trade, in reach of posting its best daily winning streak in more than five decades, as a weaker yen helped stocks pare earlier losses.

'Anemic' iPhone 8 demand drags Apple shares lower Apple Inc's shares fell nearly 3 percent on Thursday on signs of weak demand for the iPhone 8 that caused analysts and investors to question the company's staggered release strategy for its latest phones. |

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ekes out record high, turns higher after Fed Powell report * Indexes: Dow up 0.02 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.3 pct (Updates to close)

UPDATE 4-'Anemic' iPhone 8 demand drags Apple shares lower * Stock slides almost 3 percent (Recasts first paragraph, adds analyst comments on profits)

US STOCKS-Apple drags down Wall Street from record highs * Apple dips amid concerns over iPhone 8 demand, FAANG stocks down

US STOCKS-Apple stalls Wall Street's record run * Indexes down: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.53 pct (Changes comment, adds details, updates prices)