Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (AAR_u.TO)

AAR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.62CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.10 (+1.53%)
Prev Close
$6.52
Open
$6.52
Day's High
$6.63
Day's Low
$6.51
Volume
1,860,265
Avg. Vol
742,331
52-wk High
$7.07
52-wk Low
$4.97

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (PIRET) is a Canada-based unincorporated, open-ended investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of income-producing industrial properties. The Trust's primary objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions from investments in income producing industrial properties in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.74
Market Cap(Mil.): $2,024.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 305.88
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 4.71

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.52 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.42 11.32
ROE: -- 6.69 15.18

Latest News about AAR_u.TO

BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces new unsecured term loan

* On September 29, 2017, trust entered into a $150 million unsecured term loan facility and drew $125 million at closing

Oct 05 2017

BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate announces new unsecured term loan

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces closing of previously announced acquisitions and new unsecured term loan

Oct 04 2017

BRIEF-Pure Industrial qtrly FFO per unit $0.10​

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - qtrly FFO per unit $0.10​;qtrly AFFO per unit $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 09 2017

BRIEF-Pure Industrial announces $365 mln of strategic acquisitions and $200 mln equity financing

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces $365 million of strategic acquisitions and $200 million equity financing

Jul 25 2017

BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces new lease agreement at 330,000 square foot Richmond Development and new GTA development opportunity

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces new lease agreement at 330,000 square foot Richmond Development and new GTA development opportunity

Jul 12 2017

BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions

Jun 15 2017

BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust posts Q1 FFO per unit of $0.10

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - revenues for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased 23.0 pct to $53,574 from $43,546 in same period of 2016

May 10 2017
