Aban Offshore Ltd (ABAN.NS)
ABAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
183.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.80 (-1.50%)
Prev Close
Rs186.25
Open
Rs186.75
Day's High
Rs187.00
Day's Low
Rs182.05
Volume
199,848
Avg. Vol
1,103,488
52-wk High
Rs285.95
52-wk Low
Rs161.00
About
Aban Offshore Limited is engaged in the business of providing offshore drilling services to companies engaged in exploration, development and production of oil and gas both in domestic and international markets. The Company is also engaged in the ownership and operation of wind turbines for generation of wind power in India. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.39
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs10,707.12
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|58.37
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|1.50
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-27.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|-31.89
|15.18