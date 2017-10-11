Abcam PLC (ABCA.L)
ABCA.L on London Stock Exchange
1,001.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
1,001.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-9.00 (-0.89%)
-9.00 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
1,010.00
1,010.00
Open
1,013.00
1,013.00
Day's High
1,013.00
1,013.00
Day's Low
998.50
998.50
Volume
232,866
232,866
Avg. Vol
528,505
528,505
52-wk High
1,113.00
1,113.00
52-wk Low
759.50
759.50
About
Abcam plc is a global life sciences company. As a developer of reagents and tools, the Company's purpose is to serve life science researchers globally. Providing the research and clinical communities with tools and scientific support, the Company offers validated biological binders and assays to address important targets in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.62
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£2,048.26
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|204.62
|Dividend:
|7.36
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.71
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.89
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.15
|15.18
BRIEF-Abcam's Murray Hennessy to step down from non-executive chairman position
* CHAIRMAN, MURRAY HENNESSY, HAS INFORMED BOARD THAT HE HAS ACCEPTED A CEO ROLE
BRIEF-Abcam posts FY pretax profit 51.9 mln stg
* TOTAL DIVIDEND 10.18 PENCEPER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)