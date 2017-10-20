Banco ABC Brasil SA (ABCB4.SA)
ABCB4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
18.05BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.05 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
R$ 18.00
Open
R$ 18.00
Day's High
R$ 18.08
Day's Low
R$ 17.97
Volume
222,200
Avg. Vol
370,519
52-wk High
R$ 20.26
52-wk Low
R$ 12.45
About
Banco ABC Brasil SA is a Brazil-based institution (the Bank) engaged in the banking sector. Its commercial activities focuses on managing loans and other credit operations, deposit services and checking accounts to large and medium-sized corporate and institutional customers. In addition, the Bank is responsible for promoting... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 1,758.11
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|97.40
|Dividend:
|0.55
|Yield (%):
|2.59
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.05
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.03
|15.18