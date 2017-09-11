Edition:
Associated British Foods PLC (ABF.L)

ABF.L on London Stock Exchange

3,325.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-35.00 (-1.04%)
Prev Close
3,360.00
Open
3,369.00
Day's High
3,369.00
Day's Low
3,314.00
Volume
671,605
Avg. Vol
914,291
52-wk High
3,377.00
52-wk Low
2,335.00

About

Associated British Foods plc is an international food, ingredients and retail company. The Company's segments include grocery, sugar, agriculture, ingredients and retail. Its geographical segments include the United Kingdom, Europe and Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific. The grocery segment manufactures grocery products,

Overall

Beta: 1.23
Market Cap(Mil.): £26,323.17
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 791.67
Dividend: 11.35
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.36 11.32
ROE: -- 15.75 15.18

UPDATE 1-Irma, AstraZeneca gives UK's FTSE a leg-up

* AstraZeneca jumps after positive results for cancer drugs (Adds closing prices)

Sep 11 2017

AstraZeneca gives UK's FTSE a leg-up

LONDON, Sept 11 Britain's top share index climbed higher on Monday, boosted by gains among insurance stocks and a rise in AstraZeneca's shares after some positive cancer drug news.

Sep 11 2017

European shares hit 11-week low after ECB minutes; Reckitt, Sodexo weigh

LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Thursday to their lowest in 11 weeks after minutes from the ECB'S latest meeting showed the central bank had left the door open to scrapping its bond-buying pledge.

Jul 06 2017

UPDATE 2-Primark pierces UK consumer gloom with improved sales

* Shares rise up to 6 pct (Recasts with finance director, analyst comments, shares)

Jul 06 2017

Primark owner AB Foods' outlook has "marginally improved"

LONDON, July 6 Associated British Foods, said on Thursday its outlook for the full 2016-17 year had marginally improved after a better-than-expected performance from its Primark clothing chain in its latest quarter.

Jul 06 2017

Zambia Sugar says refined sugar output up 47 percent

LUSAKA, June 8 Refined sugar production at Zambia Sugar, a unit of Associated British Foods , increased 47 percent to 65,000 tonnes in the year ended Mar 31, driven up by increased refining capacity, the company said on Thursday.

Jun 08 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates