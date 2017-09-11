Associated British Foods PLC (ABF.L)

UPDATE 1-Irma, AstraZeneca gives UK's FTSE a leg-up * AstraZeneca jumps after positive results for cancer drugs (Adds closing prices)

AstraZeneca gives UK's FTSE a leg-up LONDON, Sept 11 Britain's top share index climbed higher on Monday, boosted by gains among insurance stocks and a rise in AstraZeneca's shares after some positive cancer drug news.

European shares hit 11-week low after ECB minutes; Reckitt, Sodexo weigh LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Thursday to their lowest in 11 weeks after minutes from the ECB'S latest meeting showed the central bank had left the door open to scrapping its bond-buying pledge.

UPDATE 2-Primark pierces UK consumer gloom with improved sales * Shares rise up to 6 pct (Recasts with finance director, analyst comments, shares)

Primark owner AB Foods' outlook has "marginally improved" LONDON, July 6 Associated British Foods, said on Thursday its outlook for the full 2016-17 year had marginally improved after a better-than-expected performance from its Primark clothing chain in its latest quarter.