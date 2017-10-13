Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ABI.BR)

CORRECTED-Argentina beer sales up 8 pct so far in 2017 -Quilmes brewery MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina, Oct 12 Beer sales in Argentina have grown 8 percent so far this year after falling in 2016 amid a recession in Latin America's No. 3 economy, an executive at Argentina's largest brewery Quilmes, owned by Anheuser Busch Inbev NV, said on Thursday.

BRIEF-The Coca-Cola Company, AB InBev complete transition of majority ownership in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa * The Coca-Cola Company and AB InBev complete transition of majority ownership in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Japanese brewer Asahi ready to spend 'billions' on deals TOKYO Asahi Group Holdings , Japan's largest brewer, is ready to spend "billions of dollars" on acquisitions, having spent $11 billion over the past year to acquire beer brands across Europe from Anheuser-Busch InBev .

BRIEF-AB InBev announces pricing of AUD 1.95 billion notes * OFFERING CONSISTING OF AUD 450 MILLION NOTES WITH FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 4.10 PERCENT PER ANNUM MATURING SEPT 6 2027

BRIEF-Sun Interbrew's parent company says non-binding agreement for merger of Russian and Ukrainian business * HAS REACHED NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WITH ANADOLU EFES REGARDING 50:50 MERGER OF AB INBEV'S AND ANADOLU EFES' EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES

UPDATE 2-Apple sets record with C$2.5 bln Maple bond market issue TORONTO, Aug 15 Apple Inc priced its C$2.5 billion ($1.96 billion) in seven-year bonds in a Canadian-dollar-denominated issue, one of the joint book-running managers said on Tuesday, setting a record amount for an issuer in the Maple bond market.

