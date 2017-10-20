Edition:
United States

Albioma SA (ABIO.PA)

ABIO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

19.84EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.21 (+1.07%)
Prev Close
€19.63
Open
€19.59
Day's High
€19.85
Day's Low
€19.57
Volume
39,566
Avg. Vol
31,149
52-wk High
€20.74
52-wk Low
€13.80

Chart for

About

Albioma SA, (formerly known as Sechilienne Sidec Societe Industrielle pour le Developpement de l'Energie et de La Cogeneration S.A.), is a France-based company that specializes in the design, construction and operation of low- and medium-power electrical cogeneration plants. It produces electricity by utilizing renewable energy... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.87
Market Cap(Mil.): €607.52
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 30.62
Dividend: 0.28
Yield (%): 2.87

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.50 11.32
ROE: -- 16.99 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates