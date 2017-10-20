Edition:
United States

ABN AMRO Group NV (ABNd.AS)

ABNd.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

26.67EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.39 (+1.48%)
Prev Close
€26.28
Open
€26.50
Day's High
€26.77
Day's Low
€26.42
Volume
2,103,263
Avg. Vol
3,202,957
52-wk High
€26.77
52-wk Low
€19.45

Chart for

About

ABN AMRO Group NV is a Netherlands-based financial institution engaged in the provision of banking products and services. The Company's activities are organized into four segments: Retail Banking, offering a range of banking and insurance products and services through branch and online network, contact centers and subsidiaries,... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): €10,966.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 411.20
Dividend: 0.65
Yield (%): 4.09

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates