Abbott India Ltd (ABOT.NS)

ABOT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

4,250.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs80.10 (+1.92%)
Prev Close
Rs4,169.90
Open
Rs4,151.00
Day's High
Rs4,263.80
Day's Low
Rs4,151.00
Volume
570
Avg. Vol
3,168
52-wk High
Rs5,049.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,988.00

About

Abbott India Limited is a healthcare company engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The Company has a portfolio of science-based offerings in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic pharmaceuticals. Its business operations are divided into four business divisions: Women's Health & Gastrointestine, Gastroente... (more)

Beta: 0.20
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs89,986.55
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 21.25
Dividend: 40.00
Yield (%): 0.94

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.89 11.32
ROE: -- 16.15 15.18

BRIEF-Abbott India June-qtr profit down about 35 pct

* June quarter net profit 482.5 million rupees versus 740.1 million rupees last year

Aug 08 2017

BRIEF-Abbott India March-qtr profit falls

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 589.9 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 7.02 billion rupees

May 19 2017
