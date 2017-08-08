Abbott India Ltd (ABOT.NS)
ABOT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
4,250.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs80.10 (+1.92%)
Prev Close
Rs4,169.90
Open
Rs4,151.00
Day's High
Rs4,263.80
Day's Low
Rs4,151.00
Volume
570
Avg. Vol
3,168
52-wk High
Rs5,049.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,988.00
About
Abbott India Limited is a healthcare company engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The Company has a portfolio of science-based offerings in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic pharmaceuticals. Its business operations are divided into four business divisions: Women's Health & Gastrointestine, Gastroente... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.20
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs89,986.55
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|21.25
|Dividend:
|40.00
|Yield (%):
|0.94
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.71
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.89
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.15
|15.18
BRIEF-Abbott India June-qtr profit down about 35 pct
* June quarter net profit 482.5 million rupees versus 740.1 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Abbott India March-qtr profit falls
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 589.9 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 7.02 billion rupees