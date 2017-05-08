Edition:
United States

Ambuja Cements Ltd (ABUJ.NS)

ABUJ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

274.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.85 (-1.39%)
Prev Close
Rs277.90
Open
Rs277.50
Day's High
Rs279.70
Day's Low
Rs271.95
Volume
143,094
Avg. Vol
2,158,418
52-wk High
Rs291.50
52-wk Low
Rs191.00

Chart for

About

Ambuja Cements Limited is an India-based holding company, which is engaged in the manufacture of clinkers and cement. The Company operates through Cement and cement related products segment. The Company has a range of products for the business to business and retail markets. The Company's product, Ambuja Plus Roof Special, is... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.29
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs544,166.12
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,985.65
Dividend: 1.60
Yield (%): 1.02

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.09 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.41 11.32
ROE: -- 10.96 15.18

Latest News about ABUJ.NS

Indian shares end higher; Ambuja Cements, ACC surge

May 8 Indian shares rose on Monday, led by a rally in Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd after the companies said they were exploring a merger, while lenders gained after the government further empowered the central bank to tackle bad debts in the sector.

May 08 2017

India's Ambuja Cements to study merits of merger with ACC

MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.

May 05 2017

India's Ambuja Cements Q1 profit jumps four fold on higher sales volume

April 28 India's Ambuja Cements, part of global conglomerate LafargeHolcim Ltd, on Friday reported an over four-fold surge in first-quarter net profit, as higher cement sales volume and favourable pricing offset rising costs.

Apr 28 2017
» More ABUJ.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates