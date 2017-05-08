Ambuja Cements Ltd (ABUJ.NS)

Indian shares end higher; Ambuja Cements, ACC surge May 8 Indian shares rose on Monday, led by a rally in Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd after the companies said they were exploring a merger, while lenders gained after the government further empowered the central bank to tackle bad debts in the sector.

India's Ambuja Cements to study merits of merger with ACC MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.