Arca Continental SAB de CV (AC.MX)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (Arca Continental) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. Fitch also affirmed Arca Continental's National long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)' and the National short term rating at 'F1+(mex)'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. A full list of ratings actions is provided at the end of this release. Arca Continental's ratin