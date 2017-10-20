Edition:
United States

Acacia Mining PLC (ACAA.L)

ACAA.L on London Stock Exchange

194.80GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-17.20 (-8.11%)
Prev Close
212.00
Open
215.00
Day's High
218.20
Day's Low
187.00
Volume
7,104,100
Avg. Vol
2,012,457
52-wk High
580.00
52-wk Low
152.67

Chart for

About

Acacia Mining plc is primarily engaged in the business of mining, processing and sale of gold. The Company has three operating mines located in Tanzania. The Company's segments are North Mara gold mine, Bulyanhulu gold mine and Buzwagi gold mine. The North Mara gold deposits are situated in the Mara Musoma greenstone belt. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.06
Market Cap(Mil.): £796.98
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 410.09
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 1.46 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.75 11.32
ROE: -- -1.97 15.18

Latest News about ACAA.L

UPDATE 3-Acacia-Tanzania proposed settlement on track -Barrick

(Recasts with Barrick statement, adds analyst and Barrick spokesman's comments, background, updates stock prices, changes byline) By Susan Taylor and Zandi Shabalala TORONTO/LONDON, Oct 20 Barrick Gold said on Friday a proposed mining settlement it negotiated with Tanzania for its Acacia Mining unit was not under threat, even though Acacia said it could not immediately make a $300 million payment included in the deal. Barrick, which owns 63.9 percent of

Oct 20 2017

Acacia Mining cuts Q3 spending on Tanzania export ban

LONDON, Oct 20 Gold miner Acacia Mining said on Friday it had cut spending by 33 percent in the third quarter of the year compared with a year ago as it adapted to the ban on its gold and copper exports in Tanzania.

Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-Acacia says any proposal between Barrick, Tanzania would need co's approval

* ACACIA MINING - CONTINUES TO SEEK FURTHER CLARIFICATION ON TANZANIA DISCUSSIONS AND AS YET NO FORMAL PROPOSAL HAS BEEN PUT TO ACACIA FOR CONSIDERATION​

Oct 20 2017

UPDATE 1-British stocks fall as profit warnings bruise IWG, Interserve

* Acacia Mining soars after resolving Tanzania dispute (Updates with prices at close, adds detail)

Oct 19 2017

BRIEF-Acacia Mining ‍updates on discussions in Tanzania

* ‍ACACIA NOTES THAT GOVERNMENT OF TANZANIA (GOT) AND BARRICK GOLD CORP HOSTED A PRESS CONFERENCE IN TANZANIA TODAY TO PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON ONGOING DISCUSSIONS​​‍

Oct 19 2017

Acacia produces 191,203 ounces of gold in Q3, sales hit by Tanzania ban

Oct 12 Acacia Mining Plc on Thursday said it produced about 191,203 ounces of gold during the third quarter, boosted by better than expected output from its Buzwagi mine.

Oct 12 2017

UPDATE 1-Gold miner Acacia buys put options at $1,300 per ounce

* Gold price climbs on North Korea tensions, dollar weakness (Adds detail on gold, context on hedging)

Sep 06 2017

BRIEF-Acacia says believes can return to positive cash generation in 2018

* DECISION DRIVEN BY UNSUSTAINABLE CASH OUTFLOWS AT MINE DUE TO CONCENTRATE BAN AND OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Sep 04 2017

Tanzania and Barrick start talks to resolve Acacia row

DAR ES SALAAM The Tanzanian government and Barrick Gold have started talks to resolve a tax dispute involving the Canadian company's subsidiary Acacia Mining, the president's office said on Monday.

Jul 31 2017

Tanzania says not targeting Acacia staff in immigration crackdown

DAR ES SALAAM Tanzania is not targeting foreign employees of Acacia Mining Plc, the immigration department said, adding that the temporary detainment of one the London-listed miner's senior staff was part of wider checks in an immigration crackdown.

Jul 30 2017
» More ACAA.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates