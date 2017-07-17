ACC Ltd (ACC.NS)
ACC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,759.95INR
19 Oct 2017
ACC Limited is engaged in manufacturing of cement and ready mixed concrete. The Company's segments include Cement and Ready Mix Concrete. The Company manufactures cement, which includes Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC), Portland Slag Cement (PSC) and Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX). The Company's... (more)
|1.41
|Rs331,472.69
|187.79
|11.00
|0.96
|23.09
|16.52
|9.41
|11.32
|10.96
|15.18
India's ACC June-qtr consol profit rises about 33 pct, beats estimates
July 17 Cement producer ACC Ltd reported an about 33 percent rise in June-quarter consolidated profit, boosted by higher cement sales volume.
Indian shares rise; cement makers, banks rise
May 8 Indian shares rose on Monday led by a rally in Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd after the companies said they were exploring a merger, while lenders extended gains after the government further empowered the central bank to tackle bad debts in the sector.