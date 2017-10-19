Allcargo Logistics Ltd (ACLL.NS)
ACLL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
168.75INR
19 Oct 2017
168.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.35 (+2.65%)
Rs4.35 (+2.65%)
Prev Close
Rs164.40
Rs164.40
Open
Rs163.75
Rs163.75
Day's High
Rs170.90
Rs170.90
Day's Low
Rs163.75
Rs163.75
Volume
64,786
64,786
Avg. Vol
180,323
180,323
52-wk High
Rs202.00
Rs202.00
52-wk Low
Rs150.70
Rs150.70
About
Allcargo Logistics Limited is an India-based holding Company. The Company is engaged in providing integrated logistics solutions. It offers logistics services across multimodal transport operations, inland container depot, container freight station operations, contract logistics operations, and project and engineering solutions.... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|60.01
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.17
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.77
|15.18
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.