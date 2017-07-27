Edition:
Atco Ltd (ACOx.TO)

ACOx.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

46.75CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
$46.79
Open
$46.82
Day's High
$47.10
Day's Low
$46.57
Volume
297,177
Avg. Vol
133,538
52-wk High
$53.37
52-wk Low
$42.01

About

Atco Ltd is a Canada-based company, which offers infrastructure solutions to customers around the world. The Company's segments include Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids and Corporate & Other. Its Structures & Logistics segment consists of ATCO Structures & Logistics, ATCO Frontec and ATCO Sustainable... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.75
Market Cap(Mil.): $5,360.61
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 114.69
Dividend: 0.33
Yield (%): 2.80

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 15.54 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.85 11.32
ROE: -- 14.26 15.18

Latest News about ACOx.TO

BRIEF-Atco reports ‍Q2 adjusted earnings for 2017 of $71 million

* Atco Ltd - ‍Q2 adjusted earnings for 2017 of $71 million compared to $81 million in 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-ATCO Q1 adjusted earnings $117 million

* ATCO Ltd - Q1 adjusted earnings for 2017 of $117 million compared to $121 million in 2016

Apr 26 2017
