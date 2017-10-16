Edition:
Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust (ACR_u.TO)

ACR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.00CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
$11.97
Open
$11.99
Day's High
$12.04
Day's Low
$11.93
Volume
7,982
Avg. Vol
42,152
52-wk High
$12.29
52-wk Low
$10.15

About

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The objectives of the Company are to provide investors with stable, predictable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of its assets and maximize long-term unit holder value... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.48
Market Cap(Mil.): $394.17
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 32.85
Dividend: 0.06
Yield (%): 6.46

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.52 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.42 11.32
ROE: -- 6.69 15.18

Latest News about ACR_u.TO

BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces receipt of TSX conditional approval

* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces receipt of TSX conditional approval

Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust receives unitholder meeting requisition

* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust receives unitholder meeting requisition

Sep 20 2017

BRIEF-Agellan Commercial REIT provides update on impact of tropical storm Harvey

* Agellan commercial real estate investment trust provides update on impact of tropical storm harvey and announces lease amendments with an existing tenant

Sep 08 2017

BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust provides update on its Texas portfolio

Aug 28 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust :

Aug 28 2017

BRIEF-Agellan commercial REIT announces acquisition of 8 industrial properties

May 18 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust :

May 18 2017

BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly FFO per unit $0.28

* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust releases first quarter 2017 results

May 08 2017

BRIEF-AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REIT ACQUIRES INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION FACILITY IN FLINT, MICHIGAN

April 26 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust

Apr 26 2017
