Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust (ACR_u.TO)
ACR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
12.00CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.03 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
$11.97
Open
$11.99
Day's High
$12.04
Day's Low
$11.93
Volume
7,982
Avg. Vol
42,152
52-wk High
$12.29
52-wk Low
$10.15
About
Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The objectives of the Company are to provide investors with stable, predictable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of its assets and maximize long-term unit holder value... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.48
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$394.17
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|32.85
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|6.46
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.52
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.42
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.69
|15.18
BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces receipt of TSX conditional approval
* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces receipt of TSX conditional approval
BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust receives unitholder meeting requisition
* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust receives unitholder meeting requisition
BRIEF-Agellan Commercial REIT provides update on impact of tropical storm Harvey
* Agellan commercial real estate investment trust provides update on impact of tropical storm harvey and announces lease amendments with an existing tenant
BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust provides update on its Texas portfolio
Aug 28 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust :
BRIEF-Agellan commercial REIT announces acquisition of 8 industrial properties
May 18 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust :
BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly FFO per unit $0.28
* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust releases first quarter 2017 results
BRIEF-AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REIT ACQUIRES INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION FACILITY IN FLINT, MICHIGAN
April 26 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust