ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (ACS.MC)
ACS.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
33.30EUR
20 Oct 2017
33.30EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.15 (-0.45%)
€-0.15 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
€33.45
€33.45
Open
€33.44
€33.44
Day's High
€33.51
€33.51
Day's Low
€32.94
€32.94
Volume
639,244
639,244
Avg. Vol
730,204
730,204
52-wk High
€36.75
€36.75
52-wk Low
€25.93
€25.93
About
Acs Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, formerly ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, is a Spain-based holding company primarily engaged in the construction and engineering sector, as well as communications. The Company's business is divided into three segments: Construction, which includes civil construction... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.11
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€10,478.33
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|314.66
|Dividend:
|0.75
|Yield (%):
|3.59
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.79
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.79
|15.18
Hochtief CEO says felt no political pressure to launch Abertis bid
DUESSELDORF German builder Hochtief's 17.1 billion-euro (£15.2 billion) bid for Spanish toll road operator Abertis is purely based on business considerations, Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said.
Hochtief to decide next week on potential counterbid for Abertis: sources
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF Germany's Hochtief , controlled by Spanish building and infrastructure company ACS , will decide next week whether to make an offer for toll road operator Abertis , people close to the matter said.