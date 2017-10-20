Edition:
AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd (ACTJ.J)

ACTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

649.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

9.00 (+1.41%)
Prev Close
640.00
Open
640.00
Day's High
649.00
Day's Low
640.00
Volume
14,388
Avg. Vol
101,364
52-wk High
695.00
52-wk Low
511.00

About

AfroCentric Investment Corporation Limited is a black-owned investment holding company with an investment portfolio focused on services to the healthcare sector. The Company seeks to invest in healthcare related businesses that demonstrate prospects for growth, as well as diversify its revenue sources, while contributing to the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.26
Market Cap(Mil.): R3,597.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 554.38
Dividend: 14.00
Yield (%): 4.31

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 9.64 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 15.14 11.32
ROE: -- 18.44 15.18

