Acerinox SA (ACX.MC)
ACX.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
12.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
12.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.22 (+1.76%)
€0.22 (+1.76%)
Prev Close
€12.19
€12.19
Open
€12.18
€12.18
Day's High
€12.48
€12.48
Day's Low
€12.18
€12.18
Volume
1,199,906
1,199,906
Avg. Vol
1,243,814
1,243,814
52-wk High
€14.18
€14.18
52-wk Low
€10.52
€10.52
About
Acerinox SA is a Spain-based company active in the steel sector. It is engaged in the manufacturing, alloy and distribution of flat and long stainless steel products. The Company’s activities are divided into three business segments: Flat stainless steel products, which offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.84
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€3,424.62
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|276.07
|Dividend:
|0.45
|Yield (%):
|3.55
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.64
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.60
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.56
|15.18
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: