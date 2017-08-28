ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADAG.DE)
ADAG.DE on Xetra
5.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Adva Optical Networking SE is a Germany-based provider of networking solutions and telecommunications hardware, software and services. Its products are based on fiber-optic transmission technology combined with Ethernet functionality and software. The Company provides products and services for service providers, government... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-Adva Optical Networking sees Q3 revenue between 110 mln euros and 125 mln euros
* Says IFRA pro forma operating income in Q3 2017 is forecasted to be between -4 percent and 2 percent of revenue
BRIEF-Adva Optical completes tender offer for acquisition of MRV Communications
* ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING COMPLETES TENDER OFFER FOR ACQUISITION OF MRV COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-MRV Communications to be acquired by ADVA Optical Networking
* MRV Communications, Inc. announces agreement to be acquired by ADVA Optical Networking
German stocks - Factors to watch on July 3
FRANKFURT, July 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.
BRIEF-Adva Optical Networking to buy MRV Communications for about $69 mln
* Adva Optical Networking to acquire MRV Communications, Inc.
BRIEF-Adva Optical forecasts Q2 margin above Q1 level
* Q1 2017 revenues of eur 141.8 million drive 16.3% year-on-year growth