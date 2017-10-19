Adani Transmission Ltd (ADAI.NS)
ADAI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
226.65INR
19 Oct 2017
226.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.05 (-1.33%)
Rs-3.05 (-1.33%)
Prev Close
Rs229.70
Rs229.70
Open
Rs230.70
Rs230.70
Day's High
Rs231.80
Rs231.80
Day's Low
Rs225.00
Rs225.00
Volume
228,566
228,566
Avg. Vol
931,887
931,887
52-wk High
Rs232.30
Rs232.30
52-wk Low
Rs39.85
Rs39.85
About
Adani Transmission Limited is a holding company. The Company operates as a power transmission company. It is engaged in transmission of electric energy and trading of castor oil. It owns, operates and maintains approximately 5,050 circuit kilometers of transmission lines, ranging from 400 kilovolts to 765 kilovolts, with a total... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs249,272.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,099.81
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.97
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.50
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.99
|15.18