Andhra Bank (ADBK.NS)
54.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-0.75 (-1.36%)
Rs55.00
Rs55.00
Rs55.00
Rs54.00
547,116
3,411,153
Rs76.10
Rs45.85
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.68
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs47,349.46
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|872.80
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.92
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.05
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.03
|15.18
BRIEF-Andhra Bank to issue basel III compliant, tier-2 bonds worth up to 10 bln rupees
* To issue non-convertible, redeemable, basel III compliant, tier - 2 bonds in nature of debentures aggregating to 10 billion rupees
BRIEF-Andhra Bank says interest rate of savings deposit of up to 5 mln rupees revised to 3.5 pct p.a.
* Says revises interest rate of savings deposit of up to 5 million rupees at 3.5 percent pa
BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank cuts one year MCLR to 8.40 pct w.e.f. Sept 11
* Says sets one year MCLR at 8.40 percent w.e.f. Sept 11 Source text - http://bit.ly/2xU2cPN Further company coverage:
Surge of Indian AT1 issues expected, as IDBI finds way to pay
* Investors lap up bank capital as IDBI pledges to pay coupon
BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank June-qtr profit up about 30 pct
* June quarter net profit 404.2 million rupees versus net profit of 310.9 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Andhra Bank approves raising 12 bln rupees via QIP
* Says approved to raise debt capital of up to 5 billion rupees via basel 3 tier 1 bonds, INR 10 billion via basel III tier 2 bonds Source text: http://bit.ly/2qMuJXc Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank March-qtr profit falls about 32 pct
* March quarter net profit 351.3 million rupees versus net profit of 516 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Andhra Bank to consider raising equity via QIP
* Says to consider raising of equity as amongst other things through qualified institutional placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Andhra Bank gets members' nod for raising capital by issue of shares to India govt
* Gets members' nod for raising capital by issue of shares via preferential allotment to India government