Andhra Bank (ADBK.NS)

ADBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

54.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.75 (-1.36%)
Prev Close
Rs55.00
Open
Rs55.00
Day's High
Rs55.00
Day's Low
Rs54.00
Volume
547,116
Avg. Vol
3,411,153
52-wk High
Rs76.10
52-wk Low
Rs45.85

Andhra Bank (the Bank) is an India-based bank. The Bank operates through four segments: Treasury Operations, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and Other Banking Operations. The Bank offers various products and services, which include deposits and accounts, loans, credit cards, debit cards, travel cards, online payment... (more)

Beta: 1.68
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs47,349.46
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 872.80
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 0.92

P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

BRIEF-Andhra Bank to issue basel III compliant, tier-2 bonds worth up to 10 bln rupees

* To issue non-convertible, redeemable, basel III compliant, tier - 2 bonds in nature of debentures aggregating to 10 billion rupees

Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-Andhra Bank says interest rate of savings deposit of up to 5 mln rupees revised to 3.5 pct p.a.

* Says revises interest rate of savings deposit of up to 5 million rupees at 3.5 percent pa

Sep 11 2017

BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank cuts one year MCLR to 8.40 pct w.e.f. Sept 11

* Says sets one year MCLR at 8.40 percent w.e.f. Sept 11 Source text - http://bit.ly/2xU2cPN Further company coverage:

Sep 08 2017

Surge of Indian AT1 issues expected, as IDBI finds way to pay

* Investors lap up bank capital as IDBI pledges to pay coupon

Aug 06 2017

BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank June-qtr profit up about 30 pct

* June quarter net profit 404.2 million rupees versus net profit of 310.9 million rupees year ago

Aug 04 2017

BRIEF-Andhra Bank approves raising 12 bln rupees via QIP

* Says approved to raise debt capital of up to 5 billion rupees via basel 3 tier 1 bonds, INR 10 billion via basel III tier 2 bonds Source text: http://bit.ly/2qMuJXc Further company coverage:

May 16 2017

BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank March-qtr profit falls about 32 pct

* March quarter net profit 351.3 million rupees versus net profit of 516 million rupees year ago

May 16 2017

BRIEF-Andhra Bank to consider raising equity via QIP

* Says to consider raising of equity as amongst other things through qualified institutional placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 12 2017

BRIEF-Andhra Bank gets members' nod for raising capital by issue of shares to India govt

* Gets members' nod for raising capital by issue of shares via preferential allotment to India government

May 08 2017
