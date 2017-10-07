Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADEL.NS)

Thousands protest across Australia against giant Adani coal mine SYDNEY Large protests were held across Australia on Saturday against Indian mining giant Adani Enterprises' proposed Carmichael coal mine, which would be the country's largest coal mine but has been delayed for years over environmental and financing issues.

UPDATE 1-Adani aims to wrap-up Australia project funding by March MUMBAI, Oct 3 India's Adani Enterprises Ltd aims to tie-up financing for its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia by March 2018, a senior company executive told Reuters, adding it would look to sell a minority stake in the project to help raise funds.

Adani at odds over royalty negotiations for Australian coal mine: paper MELBOURNE Adani Enterprises appears to be at odds with the state of Queensland over royalties for its Carmichael coal project, according to a media report, just days after the Indian company said it would soon break ground on the Australian mine.

Saab picks Adani as partner for India fighter jets contract: consultant NEW DELHI Sweden's Saab will tie up with India's Adani Group to bid for a contract to make fighter aircraft in India, an aerospace consultant aware of the proposed partnership told Reuters on Thursday.

Brave decision! Adani to start Australian coal mine on its own: Russell LAUNCESTON, Australia Adani Enterprises' decision to start building Australia's biggest coal mine would appear at face value to be a straightforward announcement that a major project is finally getting underway.

