Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADEL.NS)

ADEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

125.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.00 (+2.45%)
Prev Close
Rs122.60
Open
Rs123.25
Day's High
Rs127.00
Day's Low
Rs122.35
Volume
2,677,513
Avg. Vol
5,152,571
52-wk High
Rs160.70
52-wk Low
Rs58.35

About

Adani Enterprises Limited is a holding company. The Company is an integrated infrastructure company with businesses spanning coal trading, coal mining, oil and gas exploration, ports, multi-modal logistics, power generation, and transmission and gas distribution. Its segments include Trading, Power, Port, Agro, Mining, City Gas... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.23
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs138,136.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,099.81
Dividend: 0.40
Yield (%): 0.32

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 8.95 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.38 11.32
ROE: -- 11.43 15.18

Latest News about ADEL.NS

Thousands protest across Australia against giant Adani coal mine

SYDNEY Large protests were held across Australia on Saturday against Indian mining giant Adani Enterprises' proposed Carmichael coal mine, which would be the country's largest coal mine but has been delayed for years over environmental and financing issues.

Oct 07 2017

Oct 03 2017

Adani at odds over royalty negotiations for Australian coal mine: paper

MELBOURNE Adani Enterprises appears to be at odds with the state of Queensland over royalties for its Carmichael coal project, according to a media report, just days after the Indian company said it would soon break ground on the Australian mine.

Sep 02 2017

Saab picks Adani as partner for India fighter jets contract: consultant

NEW DELHI Sweden's Saab will tie up with India's Adani Group to bid for a contract to make fighter aircraft in India, an aerospace consultant aware of the proposed partnership told Reuters on Thursday.

Aug 31 2017

UPDATE 1-Saab picks Adani as partner for India fighter jets contract -consultant

* Saab-Adani to bid to build jets under India's new defence policy

Aug 31 2017

Brave decision! Adani to start Australian coal mine on its own: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia Adani Enterprises' decision to start building Australia's biggest coal mine would appear at face value to be a straightforward announcement that a major project is finally getting underway.

Aug 29 2017

