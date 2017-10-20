Advtech Ltd (ADHJ.J)
ADHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,825.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
34.00 (+1.90%)
34.00 (+1.90%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Advtech Limited is engaged in the provision of education, training and staff placement within South Africa. Its segments include Schools, Tertiary and Resourcing. The Schools segment offers pre-primary, primary and secondary education. The School segment includes CrawfordSchools, Trinityhouse, Centurus Colleges, Abbotts College,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.18
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R9,934.73
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|544.37
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|1.86
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|55.69
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.05
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|7.68
|15.18
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.