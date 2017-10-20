Alliances Developpement Immobiliere Ste SA (ADI.CS)
ADI.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
254.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
null0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
null254.00
Open
null254.00
Day's High
null261.90
Day's Low
null251.30
Volume
31,781
Avg. Vol
46,405
52-wk High
null315.00
52-wk Low
null85.00
About
Alliances Developpement Immobiliere Ste SA, formerly Alliances Developpement Immobiliere SA, is a Morocco-based company specialized in the field of construction and real estate services. It is engaged in the development, building, marketing and managing of commercial and residential assets, as well as tourist property. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.11
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|3,212.83
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|12.65
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.89
|15.18