Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ADIA.NS)
ADIA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
148.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.00 (+2.76%)
Prev Close
Rs144.90
Open
Rs145.70
Day's High
Rs149.40
Day's Low
Rs145.25
Volume
138,062
Avg. Vol
391,269
52-wk High
Rs188.45
52-wk Low
Rs126.85
About
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, formerly Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Limited, is a fashion and lifestyle company. The Company is engaged in providing branded fashion apparels and accessories, and the retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather articles in stores. It operates through two segments: Madura Fashion &... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.97
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs114,896.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|771.64
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.82
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.45
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.67
|15.18
BRIEF-Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDs
* Seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDs for an amount of upto 12.50 billion rupees
BRIEF-India's Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail posts March-qtr profit
May 12 India's Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltd: