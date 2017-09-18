Edition:
ADO Properties SARL (ADJ.DE)

ADJ.DE on Xetra

42.26EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.16 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
€42.10
Open
€42.10
Day's High
€42.67
Day's Low
€42.01
Volume
47,288
Avg. Vol
45,424
52-wk High
€43.42
52-wk Low
€29.45

About

ADO Properties SA is a Luxembourg-based company, operating in Berlin, Germany, in the residential real estate field of industry with over 20,000 units, including the recent acquisitions. The Company has an integrated, scalable in-house platform with its own property management. The Company takes over the responsibility for the... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,863.67
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 44.10
Dividend: 0.45
Yield (%): 1.06

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 11.32
ROE: -- 10.89 15.18

Latest News about ADJ.DE

German stocks - Factors to watch on September 18

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-ADO Properties buys 1,594 units in Berlin

* DGAP-NEWS: ADO PROPERTIES S.A. ACQUIRES IN SEVERAL TRANSACTIONS 1,594 UNITS IN BERLIN

Sep 18 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on August 21

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Aug 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0633 GMT.

Aug 21 2017

BRIEF-ADO Properties affirms guidance after H1 FFO I jumps 35 pct

* Confirms once more positive outlook and expects FFO I run-rate to be at least eur 62 million

Aug 17 2017

BRIEF-ADO Properties places 400 million euro corporate bond

* DGAP-NEWS: ADO PROPERTIES S.A.: ADO PROPERTIES SUCCESSFULLY PLACES 400 MILLION EURO CORPORATE BOND WITH A COUPON OF 1.5% AND RECEIVES BAA2 RATING FROM MOODY'S

Jul 21 2017

BRIEF-ADO Properties Q1 EBITDA from rental activities up 25.1%

* STRONG INCREASE OF INCOME FROM RENTAL ACTIVITIES (+24.3%) DRIVEN BY NEW ACQUISITIONS AND LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH

May 17 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates