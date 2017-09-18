ADO Properties SARL (ADJ.DE)
ADJ.DE on Xetra
About
ADO Properties SA is a Luxembourg-based company, operating in Berlin, Germany, in the residential real estate field of industry with over 20,000 units, including the recent acquisitions. The Company has an integrated, scalable in-house platform with its own property management. The Company takes over the responsibility for the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,863.67
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|44.10
|Dividend:
|0.45
|Yield (%):
|1.06
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.89
|15.18
German stocks - Factors to watch on September 18
FRANKFURT, Sept 18 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
BRIEF-ADO Properties buys 1,594 units in Berlin
* DGAP-NEWS: ADO PROPERTIES S.A. ACQUIRES IN SEVERAL TRANSACTIONS 1,594 UNITS IN BERLIN
German stocks - Factors to watch on August 21
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Aug 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0633 GMT.
BRIEF-ADO Properties affirms guidance after H1 FFO I jumps 35 pct
* Confirms once more positive outlook and expects FFO I run-rate to be at least eur 62 million
BRIEF-ADO Properties places 400 million euro corporate bond
* DGAP-NEWS: ADO PROPERTIES S.A.: ADO PROPERTIES SUCCESSFULLY PLACES 400 MILLION EURO CORPORATE BOND WITH A COUPON OF 1.5% AND RECEIVES BAA2 RATING FROM MOODY'S
BRIEF-ADO Properties Q1 EBITDA from rental activities up 25.1%
* STRONG INCREASE OF INCOME FROM RENTAL ACTIVITIES (+24.3%) DRIVEN BY NEW ACQUISITIONS AND LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH