Edition:
United States

Admiral Group PLC (ADML.L)

ADML.L on London Stock Exchange

1,921.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

13.00 (+0.68%)
Prev Close
1,908.00
Open
1,916.00
Day's High
1,931.00
Day's Low
1,909.00
Volume
444,155
Avg. Vol
726,241
52-wk High
2,184.00
52-wk Low
1,680.00

Chart for

About

Admiral Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the provision of car insurance. The Company has four segments: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison and Other. The UK Car Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.39
Market Cap(Mil.): £5,478.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 285.16
Dividend: 37.90
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.89 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.24 11.32
ROE: -- 9.76 15.18

Latest News about ADML.L

UPDATE 1-Miners boost Britain's FTSE as Admiral Group hits stormy seas

* Balfour Beatty among top-gaining mid caps after results (Adds detail, updates prices at close)

Aug 16 2017

Miners support Britain's FTSE as Admiral Group hits stormy seas

LONDON, Aug 16 Britain's top share index rose for the third day on the trot on Wednesday, boosted by gains among mining firms, though car insurer Admiral Group plummeted after reporting half-year results.

Aug 16 2017

BRIEF-Admiral Group posts HY EPS 57.3 PENCE

* DAVID STEVENS, GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER "WE'VE GROWN TURNOVER AND CUSTOMER NUMBERS IN OUR EXISTING BUSINESSES BY OVER 13%

Aug 16 2017

Fitch Affirms Admiral's IFS Rating at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Admiral Insurance (Gibraltar) Limited's and UK-based Admiral Insurance Company Limited's - the two main operating entities of Admiral Group plc (Admiral) - Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings at 'A+' (Strong). The agency has also affirmed Admiral's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and subordinated notes at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the IFS Ratings and IDR is Stable. KEY RAT

Jul 06 2017
» More ADML.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates