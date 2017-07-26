Acadian Timber Corp (ADN.TO)
ADN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
19.41CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.04 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
$19.45
Open
$19.72
Day's High
$19.72
Day's Low
$19.41
Volume
10,316
Avg. Vol
7,293
52-wk High
$20.12
52-wk Low
$16.82
About
Acadian Timber Corp. is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The Company owns and manages approximately 761,000 acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick (New Brunswick Timberlands), approximately 299,000 acres of freehold timberlands in Maine (Maine... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.29
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$324.75
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|16.73
|Dividend:
|0.28
|Yield (%):
|5.67
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|47.47
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.54
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|2.24
|15.18
BRIEF-Acadian Timber Corp reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.24
* Acadian Timber Corp. reports second quarter results and changes to management team
BRIEF-Acadian Timber says Q1 earnings per share C$0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: