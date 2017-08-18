Edition:
Aarti Drugs Ltd (ADRG.NS)

ADRG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

533.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-2.70 (-0.50%)
Rs535.70
Rs536.00
Rs539.90
Rs529.25
2,206
10,452
Rs685.00
Rs447.80

About

Aarti Drugs Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company offers active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in a range of therapeutic categories, such as anti-inflammatory, cardioprotectant, antifungals, antibiotic, antidiabetic, sedative and vitamins. Its products under APIs include Aceclofenac, Diclofenac Potassium,... (more)

Beta: 1.28
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs12,731.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 23.86
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.19

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.89 11.32
ROE: -- 16.15 15.18

Latest News about ADRG.NS

BRIEF-India's Aarti Drugs June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 105.7 million rupees versus profit 173.4 million rupees year ago

Aug 18 2017

BRIEF-India's Aarti Drugs March-qtr consol profit rises

* March quarter consol net profit 207.3 million rupees versus profit 185.9 million rupees year ago

May 23 2017

BRIEF-Aarti Drugs gets closure directions for Tarapur unit

* Says Maharasthra Pollution Control Board issed closure directions unit in Tarapur

Apr 28 2017
