Edition:
United States

Adidas AG (ADSGn.DE)

ADSGn.DE on Xetra

187.25EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.40 (+0.21%)
Prev Close
€186.85
Open
€187.30
Day's High
€188.45
Day's Low
€186.55
Volume
656,414
Avg. Vol
615,609
52-wk High
€202.10
52-wk Low
€129.60

Chart for

About

Adidas AG and its subsidiaries design, develop, produce and market a range of athletic and sports lifestyle products. The Company's segments include Western Europe; North America; Greater China; Russia/CIS; Latin America; Japan; Middle East, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific; TaylorMade-adidas Golf; Runtastic and Other... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.79
Market Cap(Mil.): €39,175.73
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 209.22
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 1.07

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.53 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.46 11.32
ROE: -- 8.84 15.18

Latest News about ADSGn.DE

London the starting line as Adidas laces up robotic shoe run

LONDON Adidas has launched the first of six planned city-themed running shoe models in London as it capitalizes on its first Speedfactory, which it has opened in Germany and equipped with time-saving robotics.

Oct 20 2017

London the starting line as Adidas laces up robotic shoe run

LONDON, Oct 20 Adidas has launched the first of six planned city-themed running shoe models in London as it capitalises on its first Speedfactory, which it has opened in Germany and equipped with time-saving robotics.

Oct 20 2017

UPDATE 1-Puma raises outlook for third time this year

* Puma, Adidas taking U.S. market share from Nike (Adds details, background)

Oct 18 2017

UPDATE 2-European shares steady, helped by Nestle, energy stocks

* Energy sector finds support in crude prices (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)

Sep 26 2017

BRIEF-Fitbit ‍launches smartwatch ionic partnering with Adidas

* Fitbit Inc- ‍launches smartwatch ionic; partnering with adidas to deliver fitbit ionic special edition and training programs​

Aug 28 2017

Footwear retailers trampled as price war sparks concerns

Shares of sporting goods retailers were pummeled in early trading on Friday as dismal quarterly results from Hibbett and Foot Locker heightened investor concerns about a supply glut intensifying price wars in the industry. | Video

Aug 18 2017

Footwear retailers trampled as price war sparks concerns

Aug 18 Shares of sporting goods retailers were pummeled in early trading on Friday as dismal quarterly results from Hibbett and Foot Locker heightened investor concerns about a supply glut intensifying price wars in the industry.

Aug 18 2017

BRIEF-Kohl's conf call- Q2 inventory per store decreased 2 pct

* On conf call- traffic still remains slightly negative in the quarter, an improvement in traffic was the driver of improved performance in sales

Aug 10 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on August 7

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0646 GMT.

Aug 07 2017

Under Armour's game plan to revive sales could hit snags

Under Armour Inc , which became a sensation riding the athleisure trend a few years ago, laid out a strategy this week to stanch a steep decline in sales growth but the company's progress could hit roadblocks.

Aug 04 2017
» More ADSGn.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates