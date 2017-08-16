Edition:
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS (AEFES.IS)

AEFES.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

21.44TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.32TL (+1.52%)
Prev Close
21.12TL
Open
21.12TL
Day's High
21.86TL
Day's Low
21.12TL
Volume
648,047
Avg. Vol
547,491
52-wk High
22.66TL
52-wk Low
16.86TL

About

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS is a Turkey-based company, which is engaged in the production, bottling, selling and distribution of beer under a number of trademarks and also in the production, bottling, selling and distribution of sparkling and still beverages with The Coca-Cola Company trademark. The Group owns and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.57
Market Cap(Mil.): TL12,730.26
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 592.11
Dividend: 0.25
Yield (%): 1.14

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.35 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.02 11.32
ROE: -- 13.17 15.18

Latest News about AEFES.IS

BRIEF-Sun Interbrew's parent company says non-binding agreement for merger of Russian and Ukrainian business

* HAS REACHED NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WITH ANADOLU EFES REGARDING 50:50 MERGER OF AB INBEV'S AND ANADOLU EFES' EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES

Aug 16 2017

Reuters Business News Schedule at 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET

Trump's "fire and fury" warning hits stocks, lifts Swiss franc and gold

Aug 09 2017

BRIEF-Anadolu Efes Q2 net profit slightly rises to 175.1 million lira

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 3.76 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.09 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

Aug 09 2017

BRIEF-AB Inbev combines its Russia and Ukraine businesses with those of Anadolu Efes

* ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV ANNOUNCES COMBINATION OF ITS RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES WITH THOSE OF ANADOLU EFES

Aug 09 2017

BRIEF-Anadolu Efes Q1 consolidated result swings to loss of 84.9 mln lira

* Q1 consolidated net loss of 84.9 million lira versus profit of 60.3 million lira year ago

May 04 2017
