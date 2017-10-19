Aegis Logistics Ltd (AEGS.NS)
AEGS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
223.15INR
19 Oct 2017
223.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.45 (-0.20%)
Rs-0.45 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs223.60
Rs223.60
Open
Rs222.60
Rs222.60
Day's High
Rs226.70
Rs226.70
Day's Low
Rs220.00
Rs220.00
Volume
114,863
114,863
Avg. Vol
341,136
341,136
52-wk High
Rs244.10
Rs244.10
52-wk Low
Rs124.60
Rs124.60
About
Aegis Logistics Limited is a holding company, which is engaged in providing logistics and supply chain services to the oil, gas and chemical industry. The Company is engaged in the sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products, and storage and warehousing of products,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.16
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs74,532.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|334.00
|Dividend:
|0.35
|Yield (%):
|0.47
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|43.43
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.38
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.59
|15.18