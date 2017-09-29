Edition:
Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd (AELJ.J)

AELJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,274.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
1,275.00
Open
1,284.00
Day's High
1,284.00
Day's Low
1,230.00
Volume
33,200
Avg. Vol
373,226
52-wk High
1,394.00
52-wk Low
636.00

About

Allied Electronics Corporation Limited (Altron), through its principal subsidiaries, invests in the telecommunications, multi-media, information technology and power electronic industries. The Company's business is grouped into two areas: technology, multimedia and information technology (Altron TMT), and power electronics with... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.72
Market Cap(Mil.): R5,081.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 398.89
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 19.87 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.74 11.32
ROE: -- 25.18 15.18

BRIEF-Allied Electronics agrees to acquire 100% of issued share capital of Blenheim

* HAS ENTERED INTO A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF BLENHEIM

Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Allied Electronics sees HY HEPS to be between profit of 36-42 cents

* HEPS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE PROFIT OF BETWEEN 36 CENTS - 42 CENTS

Sep 13 2017

BRIEF-Allied Electronics sees HEPS between 60-80 cents/shr

* Headline earnings per share in continuing operations for fy ended 28 february 2017 is expected to be between 110 cents - 120 cents

Apr 28 2017
