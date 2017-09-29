Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd (AELJ.J)
AELJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,274.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.00 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
1,275.00
Open
1,284.00
Day's High
1,284.00
Day's Low
1,230.00
Volume
33,200
Avg. Vol
373,226
52-wk High
1,394.00
52-wk Low
636.00
About
Allied Electronics Corporation Limited (Altron), through its principal subsidiaries, invests in the telecommunications, multi-media, information technology and power electronic industries. The Company's business is grouped into two areas: technology, multimedia and information technology (Altron TMT), and power electronics with... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.72
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R5,081.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|398.89
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.87
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|23.74
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|25.18
|15.18
BRIEF-Allied Electronics agrees to acquire 100% of issued share capital of Blenheim
* HAS ENTERED INTO A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF BLENHEIM
BRIEF-Allied Electronics sees HY HEPS to be between profit of 36-42 cents
* HEPS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE PROFIT OF BETWEEN 36 CENTS - 42 CENTS
BRIEF-Allied Electronics sees HEPS between 60-80 cents/shr
* Headline earnings per share in continuing operations for fy ended 28 february 2017 is expected to be between 110 cents - 120 cents