Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd (AELJ.J)

BRIEF-Allied Electronics agrees to acquire 100% of issued share capital of Blenheim * HAS ENTERED INTO A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF BLENHEIM

BRIEF-Allied Electronics sees HY HEPS to be between profit of 36-42 cents * HEPS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE PROFIT OF BETWEEN 36 CENTS - 42 CENTS