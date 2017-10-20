Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (AEMN.SI)

BRIEF-Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust says Chia Nam Toon​ resigns as CEO of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Ltd * Chia Nam Toon​ ‍has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ‍appoints Lim Hock San as chairman of board​ * Announces retirement of Koh Soo Keong as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Ascendas REIT acquires property in Australia * Ascendas REIT acquires No. 100 Wickham Street in Queensland, Australia, for A$83.8 million

BRIEF-Ascendas REIT announces divestment of property * Proposed sale price of S$24.8 million is 24.0% higher than original purchase price of S$20.0 million

BRIEF-Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust announces issuance of notes * HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited has issued s$200 million 2.47 per cent. Notes due 2023

BRIEF-Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust posts qtrly net property income S$153.4 million * Continues to see economic uncertainties created by potentially inward looking trade policies of US govt, geopolitical tensions

BRIEF-Ascendas REIT updates on divestment of 10 Woodlands Link * HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) enters sale and purchase agreement with Sengkang Import & Export