Edition:
United States

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (AEMN.SI)

AEMN.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

2.73SGD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
$2.72
Open
$2.72
Day's High
$2.73
Day's Low
$2.72
Volume
10,700
Avg. Vol
8,859,162
52-wk High
$2.76
52-wk Low
$2.20

Chart for

About

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (A-REIT) is a real estate investment trust. The Company has a diversified portfolio of approximately 100 properties in Singapore, approximately 30 properties in Australia and approximately three properties in China. The Company's segments include Business & Science Park, Hi-Specs Industrial,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.64
Market Cap(Mil.): $7,960.37
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,926.60
Dividend: 0.02
Yield (%): 4.86

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.52 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.42 11.32
ROE: -- 6.69 15.18

Latest News about AEMN.SI

BRIEF-Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust says Chia Nam Toon​ resigns as CEO of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Ltd

* Chia Nam Toon​ ‍has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ‍appoints Lim Hock San as chairman of board​

* Announces retirement of Koh Soo Keong as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Ascendas REIT acquires property in Australia

* Ascendas REIT acquires No. 100 Wickham Street in Queensland, Australia, for A$83.8 million

Sep 25 2017

BRIEF-Ascendas REIT announces divestment of property

* Proposed sale price of S$24.8 million is 24.0% higher than original purchase price of S$20.0 million

Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust announces issuance of notes

* HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited has issued s$200 million 2.47 per cent. Notes due 2023

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust posts qtrly net property income S$153.4 million

* Continues to see economic uncertainties created by potentially inward looking trade policies of US govt, geopolitical tensions

Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-Ascendas REIT updates on divestment of 10 Woodlands Link

* HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) enters sale and purchase agreement with Sengkang Import & Export

May 31 2017

BRIEF-Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust divests 10 Woodlands Link

* Hsbc Institutional Trust Services (singapore) entered into sale & purchase agreement with Sengkang Import & Export Pte

May 30 2017
» More AEMN.SI News

Earnings vs. Estimates