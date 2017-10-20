Edition:
United States

AECI Ltd (AFEJ.J)

AFEJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

10,414.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-255.00 (-2.39%)
Prev Close
10,669.00
Open
10,582.00
Day's High
10,684.00
Day's Low
10,414.00
Volume
332,805
Avg. Vol
209,901
52-wk High
12,186.00
52-wk Low
9,250.00

Chart for

About

AECI Limited is a South Africa-based explosives and specialty chemicals company. The Company is engaged in providing products and services to a range of customers in the mining, manufacturing and agricultural sectors. The Company operates through three segments: Explosives, which consists of mainly the manufacture of commercial... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.64
Market Cap(Mil.): R12,735.40
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 124.83
Dividend: 138.00
Yield (%): 4.21

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.24 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.67 11.32
ROE: -- 8.75 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates