Ag Growth International Inc (AFN.TO)
AFN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
51.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.39 (+0.77%)
Prev Close
$50.93
Open
$51.27
Day's High
$52.13
Day's Low
$51.09
Volume
28,680
Avg. Vol
36,584
52-wk High
$60.26
52-wk Low
$46.10
About
Ag Growth International Inc. is a Canada-based manufacturer of agricultural equipment. The Company focuses on grain handling, storage and conditioning products. The Company's products service both Farm and Commercial markets, and sells to farmers, contractors and corporate entities. The Company manufactures in Canada, the United... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.42
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$827.65
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|16.13
|Dividend:
|0.20
|Yield (%):
|4.68
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|33.39
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.92
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.60
|15.18
BRIEF-AG Growth comments on trading activity
* AG Growth International - Confirms not aware of any material undisclosed information related to co or operations that would account for trading activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ag Growth announces Q2 earnings of $0.88 per share
* Ag Growth announces second quarter 2017 results; declares dividends
BRIEF-Ag Growth qtrly diluted profit per share $0.33
* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares dividends