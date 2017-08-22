Edition:
Afrimat Ltd (AFTJ.J)

AFTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,850.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-5.00 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
2,855.00
Open
2,850.00
Day's High
2,865.00
Day's Low
2,820.00
Volume
105,793
Avg. Vol
69,122
52-wk High
3,200.00
52-wk Low
2,305.00

About

Afrimat Limited is an open pit mining company that supplies materials and contracting services to the industrial minerals, building, construction, road building, railroad and mining sectors. The Company operates through two segments: Mining & Aggregates/Minerals, and Concrete Based Products. The Mining & Aggregates/Minerals... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.29
Market Cap(Mil.): R4,082.98
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 143.26
Dividend: 50.00
Yield (%): 2.46

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.09 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.41 11.32
ROE: -- 10.96 15.18

Latest News about AFTJ.J

BRIEF-Afrimat updates on acquisition of remaining 40 pct stake in Diro

* CONCLUDED A SALE OF SHARES AND CLAIMS AGREEMENT WITH MINORITIES OF DIRO TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 40% STAKE IN DIRO AS FROM 15 AUGUST 2017

Aug 22 2017
