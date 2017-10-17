Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS (AFYON.IS)
AFYON.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
8.24TRY
17 Oct 2017
8.24TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.07TL (-0.84%)
-0.07TL (-0.84%)
Prev Close
8.31TL
8.31TL
Open
8.33TL
8.33TL
Day's High
8.40TL
8.40TL
Day's Low
8.23TL
8.23TL
Volume
2,782,091
2,782,091
Avg. Vol
5,485,810
5,485,810
52-wk High
9.94TL
9.94TL
52-wk Low
6.91TL
6.91TL
About
Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS is a Turkey-based company engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of cement, clinker and other related products. The Company’s gray, white and sulphate resisting cements are offered for sale in 32.5 and 42.5 class bulk and bags of 50 kg and 25 kg. It has an annual clinker production... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.94
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL823.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|100.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.09
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.41
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.96
|15.18
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.