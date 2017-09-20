Edition:
Ageas SA (AGES.BR)

AGES.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

41.28EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€41.28
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
677,743
52-wk High
€40.69
52-wk Low
€30.50

About

ageas SA is an international insurance company. The Company's business segments include Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia and General Account. The Belgian insurance activities operate under the name of AG Insurance. The Company's business in the United Kingdom is a national provider of Nonlife insurance... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.94
Market Cap(Mil.): €8,644.03
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 209.40
Dividend: 1.70
Yield (%): 3.56

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.63 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.44 11.32
ROE: -- 14.70 15.18

Latest News about AGES.BR

BRIEF-IGT signs cross-licensing agreement with AGS

* International Game Technology - Under agreement, AGS can offer games including patented features from IGT portfolio, and will pay licensing fees to IGT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 20 2017

BRIEF-NY A.G. Schneiderman, coalition of AGs expand investigation into opioid crisis

* New York A.G. Schneiderman, bipartisan coalition of AGs expand multistate investigation into opioid crisis

Sep 19 2017

BRIEF-Ageas and China Taiping sign strategic cooperation agreement

* AGEAS AND CHINA TAIPING GROUP SIGN STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Sep 18 2017

Ageas buys back shares after forecast-beating second quarter

BRUSSELS, Aug 9 Belgian insurer Ageas on Wednesday reported a stronger-than-expected second-quarter net profit and announced a 200 million euro ($234.84 million) share buy-back.

Aug 09 2017

BRIEF-Ageas Q2 net result insurance attrib. to shareholders at EUR 222.4 mln beats Reuters poll

* Q2 LIFE NET RESULT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR 144.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 361.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

Aug 09 2017

BRIEF-Ageas announces new share buy-back programme

* REG-REGULATED INFORMATION - AGEAS ANNOUNCES NEW SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

Aug 09 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

July 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Wednesday:

Jul 26 2017

BNP Paribas to buy out full stake in Italian insurance unit from Ageas

PARIS BNP Paribas is to expand further in Italy by buying full control of CARGEAS from insurer Ageas, as the French bank looks to step up cross-selling of products in Italy, where the business has been impacted by a recession.

Jul 26 2017

BNP Paribas to buy out full stake in Italian insurance unit from Ageas

PARIS, July 26 BNP Paribas is to expand further in Italy by buying full control of CARGEAS from insurer Ageas, as the French bank looks to step up cross-selling of products in Italy, where the business has been impacted by a recession.

Jul 26 2017

BRIEF-Ageas sells its share in Cargeas to BNP Paribas Cardif

* ‍DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A CAPITAL GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 75 MILLION FOR AGEAS​

Jul 26 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates