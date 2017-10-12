Edition:
Anglo American PLC (AGLJ.J)

AGLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

25,952.86ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

471.86 (+1.85%)
Prev Close
25,481.00
Open
25,995.00
Day's High
26,280.00
Day's Low
25,584.00
Volume
1,340,070
Avg. Vol
2,418,558
52-wk High
26,705.00
52-wk Low
15,684.00

Anglo American plc is a mining company. The Company has a portfolio of mining operations and undeveloped resources with a focus on diamonds, copper, platinum group metals (PGMs), and bulk commodities and other minerals. Its segments include De Beers, Platinum, Copper, Nickel, Niobium and Phosphates, Iron Ore and Manganese, Coal,... (more)

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.96 11.32
ROE: -- 9.95 15.18

Latest News about AGLJ.J

Rio Tinto's $2 billion coal assets attract investor consortium: sources

LONDON A group of investors including buyout firm Apollo and pension fund Canada Pension Plan (CPP) is bidding for coal assets put up for sale by mining giant Rio Tinto , which could fetch $2 billion, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Oct 12 2017

Indian billionaire Agarwal to buy bigger stake in Anglo American

LONDON Volcan Investments, the family trust of the chairman of diversified miner Vedanta , on Wednesday said it was increasing its stake in Anglo American but did not intend to make a bid for the entire company.

Sep 20 2017

BRIEF-Volcan Investments raises investment in Anglo American Plc

* INTENDS TO MAKE A FURTHER INVESTMENT IN ANGLO AMERICAN PLC SHARES OF £1.25 BILLION TO £1.5 BILLION

Sep 20 2017

BRIEF-Anglo American launches tender offers for certain U.S. dollar securities​

* LAUNCHES CASH TENDER OFFERS FOR CERTAIN U.S. DOLLAR SECURITIES​

Sep 06 2017

Anglo American swims against the current in backing fuel cells

LONDON Anglo American is placing a contrarian bet on hydrogen fuel cell vehicles as it tries to squeeze more profit from its platinum reserves, but risks being left behind as rival miners look to cash in on battery-powered cars.

Aug 18 2017

Peru president names new minister to shape mining policy

LIMA Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski swore in Cayetana Aljovin as the new Energy and Mines Minister on Thursday, tasking the former business manager and journalist with shaping mining policy in the world's No.2 copper, zinc and silver producer.

Jul 27 2017

De Beers diamond unit says open to doing deals

LONDON Anglo American's diamond unit De Beers is open to buying new assets at the right price, its chief financial officer said on Thursday, after the unit reported a 3 percent increase in underlying earnings.

Jul 27 2017

Gold Fields, Anglo American provision for lung disease lawsuit

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Gold Fields and global mining group Anglo American have set aside over $130 million between them for a possible settlement with miners who contracted lung diseases at work.

Jul 27 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates