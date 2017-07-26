Agro Tech Foods Ltd (AGRO.NS)
AGRO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
516.95INR
19 Oct 2017
516.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs6.60 (+1.29%)
Rs6.60 (+1.29%)
Prev Close
Rs510.35
Rs510.35
Open
Rs516.05
Rs516.05
Day's High
Rs520.70
Rs520.70
Day's Low
Rs508.35
Rs508.35
Volume
4,473
4,473
Avg. Vol
8,820
8,820
52-wk High
Rs609.00
Rs609.00
52-wk Low
Rs425.50
Rs425.50
About
Agro Tech Foods Limited is engaged in the business of marketing food and food ingredients to consumers and institutional customers. The Company offers its products under various categories, which include edible oils and sprays; snacks; soups, puddings and desserts; spreads, and meals and meal enhancers. The Company's brands... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.77
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs12,562.36
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|24.37
|Dividend:
|2.00
|Yield (%):
|0.39
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.36
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.75
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Agro Tech Foods June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit after tax 65 million rupees versus profit 58.3 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Agro Tech Foods March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter PAT 73 million rupees versus profit 72.2 million rupees year ago