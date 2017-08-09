AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (AGT.TO)
20.72CAD
20 Oct 2017
$-0.15 (-0.72%)
$20.87
$20.85
$20.85
$20.50
83,072
102,918
$39.57
$20.50
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.95
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$502.18
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|24.24
|Dividend:
|0.15
|Yield (%):
|2.90
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.36
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.75
|15.18
BRIEF-AGT Food And Ingredients Q2 adj earnings per share C$0.10
* AGT Food And Ingredients Inc announces second quarter 2017 results
BRIEF-Fairfax to make C$190 million investment into AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.
* Fairfax to make C$190 million investment into agt food and ingredients inc.
BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients announces equity stake in canest Transit Inc and terminal facility
* Agt Food And Ingredients Inc. Announces equity stake in canest transit inc. And terminal facility
Canada lentil exporter AGT says expects India trade snag solution
NEW YORK Trade risks that sprang up this year in India and Pakistan, key markets for the lentils that Canada's AGT Food and Ingredients Inc sells, look likely to be resolved soon, Chief Executive Murad Al-Katib said on Wednesday, but added the company is maintaining a cautious approach to sales there for now.
BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28
* Agt food and ingredients inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results
