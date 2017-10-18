Edition:
Agrium Inc (AGU.TO)

AGU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

135.79CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.24 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
$134.55
Open
$134.85
Day's High
$136.00
Day's Low
$134.50
Volume
215,588
Avg. Vol
284,413
52-wk High
$146.99
52-wk Low
$115.16

About

Agrium Inc. is a retailer of agricultural products and services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay and a multi-national producer and wholesale marketer of nutrients for agricultural and industrial markets. The Company's segments include Retail and Wholesale. As of December 31, 2016, its... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.66
Market Cap(Mil.): $14,863.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 138.18
Dividend: 0.88
Yield (%): 3.25

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.97 11.32
ROE: -- 3.69 15.18

Latest News about AGU.TO

BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM

2:00am EDT

BRIEF-Agrium and Potashcorp receive regulatory approval in India

* Agrium and Potashcorp announce receipt of regulatory approval in India

Oct 18 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with financials, Agrium-Potash Corp deal OK

TORONTO, Sept 12 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by financial sector gains and moves higher in shares of Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan after a competition watchdog gave their planned merger a green light.

Sep 12 2017

BRIEF-Agrium and Potashcorp receive Canadian regulatory clearance for merger

* Agrium and Potashcorp receive unconditional Canadian regulatory clearance for merger

Sep 11 2017

Canada competition watchdog will not challenge Agrium, Potash merger

OTTAWA Canada's competition watchdog said on Monday it will not challenge a proposed merger between Agrium Inc and Potash Corp , saying the transaction was unlikely to substantially lessen competition in the fertilizer industry.

Sep 11 2017

India, China regulators ask Potash to sell stake for merger with Agrium

Fertilizer companies Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc said on Thursday they were told by regulators in India and China that they need to divest Potash's offshore interests for their merger to be approved.

Sep 07 2017

BRIEF-Agrium and Potashcorp provide update for proposed merger of equals

* Agrium and Potashcorp provide update for proposed merger of equals

Sep 07 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (POT.TO) $24.31 +0.27
Terra Nitrogen Company, L.P. (TNH.N) $79.65 +0.40
K&S AG (SDFGn.DE) €20.94 +0.28
KuybyshevAzot PAO (KAZT.MM) руб88.00 -0.50
KuybyshevAzot PAO (KAZT_p.MM) руб84.80 0.00
Mosaic Co (MOS.N) $21.41 +0.31

