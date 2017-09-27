Ashiana Housing Ltd (AHFN.NS)
AHFN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
169.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.50 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs170.25
Open
Rs171.00
Day's High
Rs172.55
Day's Low
Rs167.45
Volume
56,901
Avg. Vol
60,943
52-wk High
Rs249.15
52-wk Low
Rs116.30
About
Ashiana Housing Limited is engaged in real estate activities with own or leased property. The Company operates through the Real Estate Business segment. The Company's projects include comfort homes project, senior living project, care homes project and retail project. Its comfort homes projects include Treehouse Residences... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.43
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs17,374.27
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|102.35
|Dividend:
|0.25
|Yield (%):
|0.15
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.89
|15.18
BRIEF-Ashiana Housing enters MoU for development of group housing project
* Says MoU with Pune based developer for development of group housing project Source text - http://bit.ly/2fQKHbw Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Ashiana Housing gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs
Aug 30 Ashiana Housing Ltd * Gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: