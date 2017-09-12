Ashtead Group PLC (AHT.L)

Ashtead forecasts U.S. hurricane-driven demand for its tools Ashtead Group expects the clean-up and rebuilding needed in the United States after hurricanes Harvey and Irma to generate more demand for its diggers and tools.

Ashtead sees increased demand from Hurricane Harvey, Irma clean up Sept 12 Industrial equipment hire group Ashtead Group said the major clean-up and rebuilding programme that will be needed in the United States after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma will generate more demand for its diggers and tools.

BRIEF-Ashtead posts Q1 pretax profit of 229 mln stg * Q1 PRETAX PROFIT 229 MILLION STG VERSUS 178 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

BRIEF-UK industrial equipment hire firm Ashtead buys CRS Contractors for C$275m * Has signed an agreement to acquire CRS Contractors Rental Supply (CRS) for an initial cash consideration of c$275m

UPDATE 1-Industrial equipment hire firm Ashtead's annual profit rises 7 pct June 13 British industrial equipment hire group Ashtead Group Plc reported on Tuesday a 7 percent rise in full-year profit, boosted by strong growth in its core North American unit as well as its UK business.

