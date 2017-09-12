Ashtead Group PLC (AHT.L)
1,879.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-6.00 (-0.32%)
1,885.00
1,889.00
1,901.00
1,873.00
1,185,686
1,941,756
1,921.00
1,202.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.64
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£9,380.45
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|499.23
|Dividend:
|22.75
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.98
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.24
|15.18
Ashtead forecasts U.S. hurricane-driven demand for its tools
Ashtead Group expects the clean-up and rebuilding needed in the United States after hurricanes Harvey and Irma to generate more demand for its diggers and tools.
BRIEF-Ashtead posts Q1 pretax profit of 229 mln stg
* Q1 PRETAX PROFIT 229 MILLION STG VERSUS 178 MILLION STG YEAR AGO
BRIEF-UK industrial equipment hire firm Ashtead buys CRS Contractors for C$275m
* Has signed an agreement to acquire CRS Contractors Rental Supply (CRS) for an initial cash consideration of c$275m
UPDATE 1-Industrial equipment hire firm Ashtead's annual profit rises 7 pct
June 13 British industrial equipment hire group Ashtead Group Plc reported on Tuesday a 7 percent rise in full-year profit, boosted by strong growth in its core North American unit as well as its UK business.
BRIEF-Ashtead Group posts higher full-year profit
* FY underlying rental revenue 2.9012 billion stg versus 2.2603 billion stg