African Rainbow Capital Investments Ltd (AILJ.J)
AILJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
750.00ZAc
2:52am EST
750.00ZAc
2:52am EST
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
750.00
750.00
Open
750.00
750.00
Day's High
750.00
750.00
Day's Low
750.00
750.00
Volume
19,121
19,121
Avg. Vol
--
--
52-wk High
868.00
868.00
52-wk Low
650.00
650.00
About
African Rainbow Capital Investments Limited is a Mauritius-based investment holding company. The Company is focused on investing in financial services distribution businesses, to take strategic equity stakes in underlying financial services product providers and to acquire majority or significant minority interests in non-financ... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|6.93
|16.04
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|19.56
|34.69
|ROE:
|--
|19.66
|15.46
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.