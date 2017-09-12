Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd (AIPJ.J)
5,780.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
10.00 (+0.17%)
5,770.00
5,860.00
5,978.00
5,772.00
386,351
105,797
6,794.00
4,301.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.74
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R10,232.64
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|183.75
|Dividend:
|76.00
|Yield (%):
|2.40
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.71
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.89
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.15
|15.18
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sept 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
South Africa's Adcock Ingram to acquire Genop Holdings
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram will buy contact lenses, surgical and skincare products supplier Genop Holdings, it said on Tuesday, a deal that gives it a company with 400 million rand ($31 million) in annual sales.
BRIEF-Adcock Ingram Holdings says increase of 7% in FY turnover to 5,936 mln rand
* DECLARED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 76 CENTS PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017
BRIEF-Adcock Ingram Holdings sees FY HEPS between 310 cents and 313 cents
* SEES FY HEPS TO BE BETWEEN 310 CENTS AND 313 CENTS PER SHARE, INCREASE OF BETWEEN 36% AND 37% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Adcock Ingram expects FY HEPS to be not less than 297.3 cents
* Company expects EPS and HEPS for year ended 30 June 2017 to be not less than 324.5 cents and 297.3 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: