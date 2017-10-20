Edition:
Airbus SE (AIR.PA)

AIR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

80.72EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€80.72
Open
€81.06
Day's High
€81.27
Day's Low
€80.22
Volume
1,511,806
Avg. Vol
1,743,433
52-wk High
€82.25
52-wk Low
€51.00

Chart for

About

Airbus SE, formerly Airbus Group SE, is a company based in the Netherlands that is active in the aerospace and defense industry. The Company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment focuses on the development, manufacturin... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.54
Market Cap(Mil.): €62,515.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 774.47
Dividend: 1.35
Yield (%): 1.67

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 59.04 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.88 11.32
ROE: -- 13.79 15.18

Latest News about AIR.PA

Airbus sees CSeries jets grabbing major global market share: CEO

MONTREAL Airbus SE expects to sell "thousands" of Bombardier Inc's new CSeries aircraft, capturing half the global market for smaller single-aisle commercial jets, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Friday.

Oct 20 2017

UPDATE 1-Airbus CSeries deal could boost Belfast jobs -UK minister

LONDON/MONTREAL Oct 20 A deal giving Airbus SE a controlling stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jets should lead to extra work for the Canadian planemaker's factory in Northern Ireland, UK Business Secretary Greg Clark said on Friday after meeting with executives from both companies.

Oct 20 2017

Honeywell sees aero margin widening, hikes 2017 revenue forecast

Honeywell International Inc expects its aerospace profit margins to keep widening, helped by strong demand for service and spare parts, though margins will not improve as much as they did in the third quarter, the company's chief financial officer said on Friday as Honeywell reported results.

Oct 20 2017

Airbus CEO says expects to sell "thousands" of CSeries jets

MONTREAL, Oct 20 Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Friday he believes aerospace analysts are underestimating demand for Bombardier Inc's CSeries planes and said the company would sell "thousands" of the 110-to-130 seat jets.

Oct 20 2017

UK business minister travels to Canada for talks on Bombardier deal

LONDON British Business Secretary Greg Clark will hold talks in Canada on Friday to discuss Airbus SE's plans to buy a majority stake in Bombardier's C-Series jetliner program aimed at helping it avoid high U.S. import tariffs.

Oct 20 2017

UPDATE 1-Singapore Airlines to finalise $13.8 bln Boeing order next week

* Deal announced in February, not in Boeing order book under airline's name

Oct 20 2017

Singapore Airlines to finalise $13.8 bln Boeing order next week

* Deal announced in February but not yet in Boeing order book

Oct 19 2017

Airbus CSeries deal unlikely to spur quick boost in sales: Air Lease CEO

MONTREAL Airbus SE's deal with Bombardier boosts confidence in the CSeries jet program but may not spur many new sales until it is finalized and a U.S. trade dispute is resolved, the head of a major aircraft leasing firm said on Thursday.

Oct 19 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates